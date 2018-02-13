13 Year Girl Raped By 8 Men In Kaduna Pregnant With Five Months Twins

Published:

A 13-year-old girl allegedly raped by eight men including an Imam, in Kubau Local Government, Kaduna State is said to be five months pregnant with twins Head of Arridah Foundation, Hajiya Rabi Salisu told newsmen yesterday.



She said the case was brought to the organisation and that the foundation would mobilise support and follow up the matter in court until justice is done. It was gathered that the Imam is a neighbour of the girl’s parents.



Rabi said: “We have received the case, and I must say in our years of advocacy during which we have treated over 400 cases of rape and child abuses, we have never come across this type of inhumanity.



“It is devastating to see eight men raping a 13-year-old. She is pregnant, she hasn’t even developed breasts at all and her parents are threatening to abort the twins to avert public embarrassment.



“The fact that the rapists are eight in number might have even exposed her to HIV/AIDs or other sexually transmitted diseases. We need justice for this girl and that is why we need the Kaduna State government, all human right organisations and religious leaders to quickly intervene in the matter.”



The father of the girl, Mu’azu Shittu, said he had already taken the case to the Upper Sharia Court in Ikara. He said he had contemplated abortion but was advised against it.



“She is too young to be carrying twins and there is no single one among the rapists that is ready to take responsibility for the pregnancy,’’ he lamented.



The girl said the men gave her N500 and warned her not to tell anybody.





Source : (NAN)

