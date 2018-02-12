12 Killed, 25 Rendered Homeless As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Attack Nasarawa,Benue

Published:

No fewer than 12 people have been killed while about 25 villages were sacked in a fresh wave of attacks launched by bandits suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Kadarko District, Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.





Members of the Concerned Indigenous Tiv People of Kadarko, who disclosed this at a conference in Abuja, said the latest attacks which began on January 30, were assuming a frightening dimension as the assailants were only going after people of the Tiv ethnic stock.





This came as suspected armed Fulani at the weekend killed a prominent Igbo trader at Anyiin in Logo Local Government Area of the Benue State. Also, a suspected Fulani man at the weekend attacked and injured a farmer, Mrs. Florence Godday, in her farm at Igbo Abo near Osi in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. Leader of the Concerned Indigenous Tiv People of Kadarko, Dr Benjamin Agbede, disclosed that apart from the 12 people killed, over 30 others had been wounded and have been taking to the hospital.

