11 Tertiary Instutions Battle For Gov Seriake Dickson's N11m Restoration Cup

The second edition of the Governor Seriake Dickson Football Competition, tagged, The Restoration Cup 2018, will kick - off in March.

Director General of the competition, Ono Akpe, who disclosed this in Yenagoa, reiterated that this year's edition is strictly for communities as well as tertiary institutions in Bayelsa state.

A statement signed by the tournament's Director General, says all communities interested in participating in the football competition, are to pick their forms at the Ijaw House, along the Sani Abacha expressway in Yenagoa.

The sale of forms will commence on Monday, 26th, and will last for just two weeks, to enable the organisers conduct the draws and then kick off the tournament proper.

According to the statement, the competition, which will be played across communities in the state, is strictly on knock-out basis, and only the final two teams will emerge from the eight local council areas, while the Round of sixteen, will take place at the brand new turf, at the Samson Siasia Sports Complex, in Yenagoa.

The Director General also stressed that the prize money remains the same as the maiden edition. The winners will get five million naira (#5,000,000) three million naira (#3,000,000), for the second best team, while the third best team will smile home with two million naira (#2,000,000).

There are also consolation prizes such as five hundred thousand naira (#500,000) for the fourth best team, two hundred thousand naira (#200,000), for the best behaved team, and one hundred thousand naira (#100,000) each for the best goalkeeper, highest goal scorer, and of course, the most valuable player.

Ono Akpe added that a set of jersey will be provided for all participating teams after registration, stressing that no team will be allowed to register after the deadline.

He added that some former footballers and other scouts will be at match venues to pick outstanding players from the competition.

" Nigeria's only FIFA recognised football agent who is also a co-sponsor of the tournament Ebi Egbe ( also known as Monimichelle) shall be on hand to look out for budding talents that abound in Bayelsa" Akpe said.

He called on well meaning Bayelsa, Nigerians and corporate organisations to support this initiative which is billed to foster peace and harmony in the state.

He used the medium to remind football lovers, fans, and would-be participating teams, that the essence of the tournament is to discover budding talents, unite various communities and promote peace and harmonious living among Bayelsans

"Not only will this tournament foster unity it will also engage our young men and keep them away from mischief " he noted.

