A young man that goes by the name WISDOM KING PRAISE has been killed by unknown gunmen in Edo Benin ,State.This was the tribute by one of his friends Palmer Nathaniel on Facebook"Rest in peace, son. Am short of words. My hands are shakingMy eyes soaked in tears. We talked yesterday. You assured me of your help in my wedding coming up soon. We ought to meet next week.But sadly, the bullets of the marauders of Benin broke you to blood. You left without a word.Without a song. You were taken at your prime. Your death shattered my heart. I will miss you, son. Sleep on."