You Lack Moral Right To Comment On Buhari's Government - Kalu Blasts Obasanjo

Published:

Former Abia state governor Orji Uzor Kalu says former President Olusegun Obasanjo is not in the position to condemn President Muhammadu Buhari. Kalu was reacting to a special statement on the state of the nation in which Obasanjo advised Buhari against seeking a second term in office. The former president believes the Buhari administration has failed to fulfill its promise to Nigerians, after spending close to three years in power.





He said the current government had been incompetent and nepotistic in its pattern of key federal appointments and as such should not expect another goodwill from Nigerians in 2019. But Kalu, a staunch Buhari supporter, said the former president lacked the moral right to comment on such national issues.





"I think Obasanjo’s letter is not to the best interest of Nigeria. I don’t want to reply him because I have given you examples time without number,” Kalu said in Lagos. "There are three express roads Obasanjo refused to build when he was the President of Nigeria. Port Harcourt-Okigwe-Umuahia-Enugu expressway. It is being built now by the Buhari administration.





"Another one is the Enugu-Awka-Onitsha expressway. It is being built now by the Buhari administration. Obasanjo did not build it. Then there is the Onitsha-Owerri-Aba expressway. The Buhari administration is building it now.“Between Obasanjo and Buhari who should I call my friend in real terms? It is Buhari who is developing our region. With the roads, trailers loaded with manufactured goods in Aba will be able to reach their various destinations from the city. So Buhari is my friend; he is a better President.





"I don’t wish to reply that letter because the former President has no morals that should qualify him to write that letter.“This is because he is the cause of many of the things that happening in this country today. I will make consultation to the intelligence community of the countries I have mentioned before I will reply Obasanjo’s letter.”

Share This