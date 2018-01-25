You Have Seven Days To End Fuel Scarcity - Senate NNPC, FG

Published:

The Senate on Thursday charged the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to end the fuel scarcity and clear queues in filling stations across the country within seven days. This is following the adoption, at plenary, a report of the Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) on the fuel crisis in Nigeria.





In the report presented by its Chairman, Sen. Kabiru Marafa, the committee recommended that NNPC should be given seven days ultimatum to end long queues in fuel stations in the country. The committee stressed the need for security agencies to ensure effective border patrol to check diversion of petroleum products to neighboring countries.





The senate committee also recommended that the Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR) should double efforts to enforce compliance with government’s regulated pump price of petroleum products. Speaking, Senate President Bukola Saraki urged the NNPC to ensure compliance with the resolution and endeavor to end the queues within seven days.





