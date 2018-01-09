You Have Lost Your Mind - Fani Kayode Tells VP, Osinbajo

Published:

Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ”has lost his mind” over his comments that Nigerians should not defend themselves when attacked.





According to Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, Osinbajo’s comment shows he is lily-livered and cannot take bold stance on national issues. He said this on Monday in a tweet on his handle, alleging that the the vice president was working to please the Fulanis.





"VP Osinbajo says that Nigerians should not defend themselves against Fulani terrorists when they are attacked but should pray for them instead. Clearly the VP has lost his mind. He is nothing but a lily-livered coward who would say and do anything to please the Fulani. Shame!” he wrote.

Share This