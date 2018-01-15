You Are The Killers Not The Victims, Taraba Gov. Blasts Fulani Herdsmen

Published:

The Governor of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku, has accused the Fulani cattle breeders of trying to play the victims whereas they are the ones killing others. The governor’s statement came after apex body of Fulani cattle herders, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria had earlier in a press conference on Sunday claimed that the governments of Benue, Taraba states and others were sponsoring a hate campaign against herdsmen and also arming ethnic militias to kill them.





The National Secretary of MACBAN, Usman Ngeljarma, spoke for the group in Abuja on Sunday. The MACBAN secretary said, “It is no longer hidden that some state governments are sponsoring ethnic militias against our people, recruiting and arming locals to kill our people and rustle their livestock as seen recently in Benue and Taraba states.”





Reacting to the group’s claim, the Taraba State governor, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Abu, said the Miyetti Allah was trying desperately to turn the truth upside down. The people who were given mass burial were not the Fulani. National television stations and newspapers published the story. No single Fulani man was killed; instead, they (Fulani) were the killers.





"I challenge them to come out with evidence against the governor that he is training ethnic militia against the Fulani. They should also name the location where the training is taking place so security agencies can move in to effect arrest.“We are aware of their plot to stop the implementation of the Taraba State Open Grazing Prohibition Law which is due to commence soon, but the governor won’t be deterred in his quest to bring peace to the state,” he said.

