Without Buhari's Re Election In 2019, An Igbo Man Cannot Be Nigeria's President- Orji Kalu

A former Governor of Abia state, Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on Igbos to support President Muhammadu Buhari for re-election in 2019. Speaking to newsmen, the chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) maintained that the president means well for the state and the South East at large.





He praised Buhari for the successes recorded and the reforms his administration has introduced since assuming power. The former governor assured of his commitment towards ensuring the re-election of the president in 2019. Kalu further commended the president for the ongoing fight against corruption, insurgency and also seeing that the country came out of recession within two years of his administration.





Hear him: "OUK will go to the Senate and stay in Senate and I will support president Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection because the surest way an Igbo man can become the president of this country is 2023.“If Buhari is not re-elected, it means that an Igbo president will not be feasible in 2023; it doesn’t matter if they say we are selfish.”

