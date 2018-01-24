Wednesday, 24 January 2018

Winnie Mandela Hospitalised With Kidney Infection

Published: January 24, 2018

South Africa’s Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been admitted to hospital with a kidney infection, a family source has said. It was gathered that the "mother of the nation”81, was hospitalised on Sunday

"The Mandela family wish to inform the public that Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has been admitted to the Milpark Hospital on Sunday,” said the statement.

"She is expected to make a full recovery and should spend approximately a week at the hospital. She is constantly surrounded by family and is in high spirits,” the statement added.

Winnie is an icon of the anti-apartheid struggle and was persecuted by authorities during white rule.Winnie Mandela Hospitalised.

Abiola Alaba Peters

