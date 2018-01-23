Wike Accuses FG Of Planning To Offer Amnesty To 32 Wanted Cultists Ahead Of 2019 Election

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has alleged that the federal government is planning to grant amnesty to 32 suspected cultists. Wike had declared the cultists wanted but Commissioner for Information and Communication, Emma Okah, on Monday revealed that the amnesty was due to the 2019 election.





He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of disfiguring the security design of the state. "This action is not a surprise to us because we have repeatedly said it that some officials and agencies of the federal government are frustrating the fight against violent crime and criminality in Rivers state,” the commissioner said.





"In particular, we have accused the federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of involvement in and aiding violent criminal activities.”In addition, Okah said that “Each time, we record successes in the promotion of security, the Federal Government and her agents take deliberate steps to sabotage the security of the State at the instigation of some unpatriotic Rivers sons at the centre.



