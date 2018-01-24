Why We Suspended Ebonyi State House Of Assembly Member (Afikpo Chic)

Published:

Popular Ebonyi State House Of Assembly Member Hon Maria Ude Nwachi (Afikpo Chic) has been Suspended From The House For Refusing to stop some of her behaviours.Hon. Maria Ude Nwachi, a member representing Afikpo North -East constituency has been given a 2 week suspension from being a member in Ebonyi state house of Assembly for abusing and disgracing the honourable house by engaging in inappropriate behaviours.This according to a high ranking member of the House who spoke to CKN News this afternoon under condition of anonymity said the suspension came after series of warnings and possible corrections from the honourable house.The High ranking officer told CKN News that Mrs Nwachi has turned herself into the personal photographer of IMO State Governor ,Rochas Okorocha leaving her job as a legislator unattended to.She goes as far as struggling with photographers attached to the Government House Owerri over minimal jobs and preventing them from doing their legitimate job.She is not from IMO State but Ebonyi he said.Likewise she has been seen posting all sorts of derogatory videos of herself on social media dancing in streets ,shouting and making suggestive gestures ,which demeans her position as a member of the House of Assembly.These according to him has brought her at a crossroad with her colleagues who warned her severally to be above board in her actions and deeds.It will be recalled that Hon Nwachi recently posted pictures of herself and Governor Okorocha on social media collecting a cash donation of N1m to be distributed to her fans on Facebook.Faced with all these allegations, the House had no other option than to place her on two weeks suspension.CKN News,please inform Nigerians accurately that she was not suspended based on her taking photographs as she is trying to create on social media but because of her unending behaviour which is in total contradiction with her mandate as an elected member of Ebonyi State House of Assembly.She should focus more on representing her constituency effectively which is the primary reason why she was elected as a member of Ebonyi State Assembly our source hinted.CKN News attempt to get the reaction of Hon Nwachi to these allegations was not successful as at the time of going to press..