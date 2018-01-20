Why Tinubu, Akande Was Not Invited To Dinner With Buhari - APC

Published:

The All Progressives Congress, through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has explain why some party leaders, especially Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande was not part of the dinner hosted by President Buhari yesterday in Aso Rock. Racall that Muhammadu Buhari held a dinner with select party leaders at the Villa in Abuja, on Thursday night to discuss party affairs, and Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and Chief Bisi Akande were among leaders who were absent at the meeting.





According to the Spoke-person, the two chieftains would have attended the dinner with Mr President if there was a need to. President, adding that, he wasn't aware of the criteria used to select those who attended but that he was certain that if there was the need for the leaders to attend they would have been in attendance.





Abdullahi said, “I don’t know what parameters they used to invite people to the meeting so I cannot say whether there was a reason why they (Tinubu and co) were not at the meeting. But I am sure that if there was a need for them to be a part of the meeting, they would have been there.” Speaking in a similar vein, Tinubu’s Media Adviser, Mr. Tunde Rahman, noted that “there shouldn’t be any issue about this at all.





“Why are you trying to make a mountain out of a molehill? If there was a need for Asiwaju Tinubu to attend the dinner, he would not hesitate to be there. “He had attended many meetings and dinners at the Presidential Villa before when it was required of him to attend.”





A source close to Akande, who pleaded anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said, “I am sure that Baba would not turn down such an invitation from President Buhari if he had been invited to the said dinner. “You know that Baba Akande clocked 79 on Tuesday and he is around. I am sure to a very large extent that he was not invited to the dinner. He would have honoured the invitation if he was invited. “

Share This