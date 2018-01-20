Why President Buhari Refuse To Visit The People Of Benue - Presidency

Published:

Femi Adesina, media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, says his principal did not visit Benue state because he does not want to politicise the killings in the North-Central state. Recall that 73 persons died after an attack by men suspected to be herders on January 1st in the State.





Buhari had come under severe scrutiny for not visiting the Food Basket of the nation after the incident. But in an article, entitled “Why I stand with Buhari”, Adesina noted that Buhari would have cashed in on the situation to score some cheap political points by visiting.





He wrote that “After primitive fury was unleashed in Benue, and about 73 people were left dead, a sitting President eyeing reelection could also play politics with it, visiting and muttering the right words to impress the people. Nothing wrong.





“But for President Buhari, action speaks louder than words. Action stations, he told the security agencies. The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations was first despatched, then the Minister of Interior, the Inspector General of Police himself, and then the Nigerian Army.





“Consultations were held with the governor of the state, with Benue elders, and now, a committee headed by the Vice President, made up of nine governors, has been set up to proffer solutions to farmers/herdsmen clashes. Action truly speaks louder than words.”

Share This