Why Politicians Are Desperate To Destroy Me - Okonjo-Iweala

Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has brought to the notice of the public what she termed fake news items credited to her. Okonjo-Iweala, who is currently a Senior Advisor at Lazard, a global Financial Advisory and Asset Management Firm, and the Chair of the board of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, in a statement, urged the public to be wary of the contents, saying they were politically motivated.





"It has been brought to my attention that a number of fake news items with my photo and fake voice recordings of me making political utterances are circulating on social media" the statement read.“I want the public to beware of such fake news items. They are being put out by politically motivated people with malicious intent.





"It is the 2019 political season and such people are desperate to destroy and distract for power.“I want to state categorically, as I have always done, that I will not be distracted from the focused international assignments I am engaged with".

