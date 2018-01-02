Why Nigerians Must Avoid Hate Speech In 2018 - CAN

Published:

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Nigerians to desist from making inciting statements. President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Rev. Samson Ayokunle, made the call in his New Year message.





"As we begin a New Year together, I congratulate every Nigerian, both the leaders and the led, on being among the living who entered this New Year,” he said.“As we enter into this New Year, it’s natural to reflect over the previous year and consider gains and losses.





"In spite of the economic recession, our God did not allow depression to consume us all.“We feel with those innocents who met their untimely death within the year as a result of Communities, farms, Churches and Mosques attacks.”Speaking further, the CAN president urged politicians to avoid hate and inciting speeches.

Share This