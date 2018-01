Published:

Africa's Richest man, Aliko Dangote says unemployment is largely responsible for the rise in the wanton killing and restiveness being experienced in many parts of the country.





Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, Dangote said gainfully employed persons are never behind the attacks and killings.





“If there are jobs, there wouldn’t be anything like Boko Haram, there would not be anything like herdsmen. Once you are engaged, you do not have time for mischief.

