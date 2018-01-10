I Washed Dead Bodies For 8 Years To Survive In USA - Gov. Ajimobi

Published:

Governor Ajimobi, while urging the youth to have a positive mindset towards hard work, said his parents only sent him 30 Dollars all through his stay abroad, adding that he had to look for a way to survive.



His words: “I left Nigeria in 1963 to study abroad.





But throughout my stay there, I was washing dead bodies to support myself to go to school.



“Whenever I got home from work, I will be weeping, remembering the number of dead bodies I washed. “My boss at work then said I should not be afraid, adding that such feeling is normal for first timers. “He encouraged me to always see those dead bodies as iced fish.





“However, against all odds, I survived and that is why I am urging youths to see hard work as the only way to success. “I am saying this to challenge the next generation youth not to give up.



This is our chance as youths, and as Yoruba, to come together to chart a successful pathway for the country.” Ajimobi also urged Yoruba leaders and governors to unite for the progress of the Yoruba race.





Share This