Why I Drag My Ex-Wife, Tonto Dike To Court - Estranged Husband, Olakunle

Olakunle Churchill, ex-husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has filed a lawsuit against the airing of reality TV show “King Tonto.” This, according to Churchill, is his first step in protecting the right of their two-year-old son King Andre.





The reality show, which was meant to showcase the daily activities of the actress, was described by her ex-hubby as a production intended to exploit his son for financial purposes at a time when he cannot make a decision for himself.





He filed the lawsuit at a Lagos State Magistrate’s court, requesting that a restraining order be placed on the airing of the show on Linda Ikeji Media Limited. Teaser of ‘King Tonto’ was released in December 2017, revealing that the actress had undergone cosmetic surgery.





The teaser left many fans in anticipation of a reality show that would reveal the real personality of the actress.

