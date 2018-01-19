Why I Am Slow At Doing Things..Muhammadu Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday evening said he was not ready to do anything in a hurry.

He said would sit and reflect on issues before he would continue with a clear conscience.

Buhari said this during a dinner he hosted in honour of chieftains of the All Progressives Congress at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said, “I keep telling people that while I was in uniform, quite reckless and young, I got all the ministers and governors, and put them in Kirikiri. I said they were guilty until they could prove their innocence. I was also detained too.

“I decided to drop the uniform and come back. Eventually, I am here. So really, I have gone through it over and over again.

“This is why I am not in a hurry virtually to do anything. I will sit and reflect and continue with my clear conscience.”

Buhari also denied the allegation of ethnic bias being levelled against him.

He explained that the number of substantive ministers he appointed from the South East where he got only 198,000 votes is enough proof that he is not favouring the North as being speculated in some quarters.

“There is something that hit me very hard and I am happy I hit it back at somebody.

“Seven states of the North are only represented in my cabinet by junior ministers, ministers of state.

“In South East, I got 198,000 votes but I have four substantive ministers and seven junior ministers from there.

“You are closer to the people than myself now that I have been locked up here, don’t allow anybody to talk of ethnicity. It is not true,” he said.

