Why Federal Government Must Create More Jobs In 2018 - Dogara

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has urged the Federal Government to create more jobs for young people and women in 2018. According to the speaker, the creation of more jobs would boost the government’s economic recovery and growth plan.





He noted that with more job opportunities for young people and women, poverty would be reduced. Dogara, who made the call in his New Year message, said, “The New Year presents an opportunity for stock-taking and a strong resolve to sustain the gains of Nigeria’s exit from economic recession.





"Improvement of Nigeria’ economy, security and welfare of Nigerians must remain our priorities in the New Year.“Although, employment generation and wealth creation remain the priorities of our APC-led administration in its change agenda, it is imperative for us to create more employment opportunities for our youths and women in order to underscore our drive for economic recovery and growth.”





"We should also endeavour to attend to those needs that have direct bearing on the lives of the people and dire consequences on our nation, as democracy cannot succeed where poverty thrives.”

