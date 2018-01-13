We've Not Bought 9mobile..Globacom

Published:

Telecoms giant Globacom has distanced itself from reports which insinuated that it was the preferred bidder to acquire the telecommunications company, 9Mobile. A press statement issued in Lagos on Friday said: “Globacom has not acquired 9Mobile as widely reported in the media.”

According to the company, “We are bound by the terms of the acquisition process as stipulated by the authorities handling it and we will not in any way sway or deviate from the rules.

“We repose confidence in Barclays Africa, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which are handling the process that will lead to the emergence of a new owner for the company.”

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said on Thursday that the takeover of 9mobile will not take place on January 16 contrary to media reports.

According to the commission, only the deadline for the receipt of binding offers from the prospective bidders close on Tuesday, but the takeover wouldn’t happen that day.

The NCC in a statement yesterday said contrary to speculations that a winner would be announced on the same day [January 16, 2018], the preferred bidder would only be announced after recommendations from the “9mobile Interim Board.”

