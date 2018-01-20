We Will Appeal Judgement On 21 Kings - Governor Ajimobi

Published:

The governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi, has declared that the state will appeal against the judgment of a High Court, which set aside the review of the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and Other Related Chieftaincies. An Oyo State High Court had earlier on Friday declared that the installation of 21 kings by Governor Abiola Ajimobi is unconstitutional, therefore illegal, null and void.





The governor bared his mind during the inauguration of a block of classrooms donated to the Community Secondary School, Ajara, in Lagelu local government area of the state by a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Akinlolu Olujinmi, SAN, in Ajara, on Friday. Ajimobi used the opportunity to restate his earlier position that the review, which culminated in the August 27, 2017 installation of 21 new obas, among whom were some erstwhile high chiefs and baales, was an unselfish gesture that was for the overall good of Ibadanland.





Ajimobi said, "Today’s judgment on the Olubadan Chieftaincy review will be appealed against immediately. Let me reiterate here that the review was an exercise that was well thought out. It is for the development and progress of Ibadanland and the people therein. "We will not relent in our determination to make Ibadan great and the greatness shall come through various ways; one of which was the Olubadan chieftaincy review that was conducted by a judicial commission of inquiry.





"The truth is that people are normally opposed to change and radical policies that will eventually be beneficial to them, but we shall get there. We will not be deterred or allow retrogressive tendencies to override the progress Oyo State is currently making.”

