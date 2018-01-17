We Paid Ransom Twice To The Killers Of Late Lawmaker - Taraba Governor

Published:

Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku yesterday, revealed that they paid ransom twice for the murdered member of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Hosea Ibi, representing Takum I. Ishaku made the revelations when late Ibi’s colleagues paid him a condolence visit at the Government House, Jalingo.





Ishaku said: “we paid the ransom thinking it was a case of kidnap. I thought he was going to be released unhurt. When I travelled out of the state, they still demanded for a second ransom and it was paid again; two days later he was murdered. The reason I am much pained is that the security agents in the state and I worked hard to ensure that Ibi was rescued unharmed, not knowing we were talking to murderers and not kidnappers. It is a sorrowful day for us as a people in Taraba State.





Since I assumed the leadership of the state, there has been serious challenges, but I have not been as shocked as I am with this incident. All the same, we are believers of God and let us give it all to God. I implore the security in the state to do everything possible to bring those behind the ungodly incident to book for prosecution; we cannot continue in the face of insecurity. We must get rid of this to create peace for our people.”

Share This