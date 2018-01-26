We Have Allocated 5,300 Hectares Of Land For Cattle Colony - Kastina Government

Published:

The Katsina State Government on Thursday said that it had allocated 5,300 hectares of land for the establishment of a cattle colony. The Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Masari, Abba Abdullahi, made the disclosure to newsmen in Katsina.





According to Abdullahi, the land allocation was part of the government’s proactive measures to prevent clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the state. He said that the cattle colony would be established in Gurbin-Baure, Jibiya Local Government Area of the state.





"Katsina is among the first states to give the Federal Government land for that project. We gave 5,300 hectares of land, and is in one place, Gurbin-Baure, Jibiya,” he said. The special adviser called on farmers and herdsmen in the state to always resolve their grievances amicably through dialogue.

Share This