We Are Patrons To Fulani Herdsmen - Emir of Kano

Published:

Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has revealed that he was one of the patrons of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria. He said the Sultan of Sokoto, the Emir of Katsina, the Emir of Zazzau and the Lamido of Adamawa were also patrons of MACBAN.





Sanusi who said this in an interview stated that the group was not a violent one. "As I understand it when Miyetti Allah was first set up, they requested a few Fulani emirs to be their patrons in their capacity as emirs. The first grand patron was Sultan Abubakar III and he was replaced by successive sultans Dasuki, Maccido and Saad Abubakar now.





Share This