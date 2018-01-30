We Are Committed To Nigeria's Growth - U.S Government

Published:

The United States Consul-General in Lagos, John Bray, on Monday restated the commitment of the US government to the growth of the Nigerian economy. Bray, who was speaking on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) where he rang the closing gong, said his presence was to express his government’s “deep commitment to Nigeria’s private sector and economic growth”. He pointed out that the US government maintains a number of binational commission relationships with nations.





“As one of our most important partners in Africa, Nigeria is one of those nations,” he added. Making a reference to the November 2017 bi-national commission meetings in Abuja, Bray reiterated the Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan pledge that the US remains committed to expanding cooperation with Nigeria.





“During his visit, the US Department of Commerce and the Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, formalised the US–Nigeria Commercial and Investment Dialogue that will help to develop stronger business networks between our countries and help frame subsequent discussions under our Trade and Investment Framework Agreement, to be led by the Office of the US Trade Representative.





“This is a clear message that the United States (both the government and the private sector) is committed to supporting Nigeria as it continues to find new avenues of economic growth and development. The more Nigeria’s economy grows, the better it is for both Nigerian and American businesses.





“You will all agree with me that open and transparent financial exchanges are an example of a society’s broader commitment to the rule of law and sanctity of contracts,” he added. He thanked the NSE for the opportunity to join consul-generals who have been given the honour of participating in the closing gong ceremony. He urged leaders of the NSE not to rest on their oars in order to aid the growth of the nation’s economy as growth for Nigeria is favourable to the US too.





“I know that last year was a very successful year as the NSE was ranked among the top five performers in 2017; projections indicate that 2018 will be an equally successful year. Let’s hope that’s the case, for the growth of the NSE means more private capital in the local market for business expansion and new business start-ups,” he said.

