VP Osinbajo, Nine Governors Lead Committee To Stop Herdsmen Killings

Published:

A committee comprising nine state governors and headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was on Thursday formed to find an end to the killings perpetrated by herdsmen. The decision, one of the ones reached during the National Economic Council meeting which held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, was disclosed by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state.





The member-governors are the governors of Kaduna, Zamfara, Taraba, Benue, Adamawa, Edo, Plateau, Oyo, and Ebonyi states. Ganduje said the committee would collaborate with the federal government in addressing the menace to the security of life and property which the herdsmen have become.

Share This