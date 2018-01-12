Veteran Producer Chief Tunde Oloyede Buried In Ekiti

Published:

Veteran Producer Chief Tunde Oloyede has been buried in his home town of Iyin Ekiti in Emit State.He was buried on Thursday 11th January 2018 at an event attended by who is who in the Society .Chief Oloyede died in Lagos in December 2017 after a brief illness.He was for many years ,the producer of Nigeria's foremost TV series ,Village Headmaster and Chief Executive of Interpad Production. He is survived by his wife ,Mrs Bimbo Oloyede ,a veteran broadcaster who still anchors a News segment with Channels Television as a freelancer.