U.S President, Trump Writes Buhari, Other African Leaders, Says I Respect Africans

US President Donald Trump has said his country deeply respects Africa, adding that top diplomats will be sent to the continent soon. Trump said this in a letter sent to African leaders at the African Union summit going on in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The letter is coming weeks after Trump allegedly described the continent as full of “shithole countries” during a meeting with lawmakers in Washington.





He has since denied making such comments. The Republican billionaire reassured that his relationship with African countries is firm.“I want to underscore that the United States deeply respects the people of Africa, and my commitment to strong and respectful relationships with African nations as sovereign nations is firm,” Trump wrote in the letter.





"Our soldiers are fighting side-by-side to defeat terrorists,” he said, and “we are working together to increase free, fair and reciprocal trade.”The letter was not made public, but was confirmed by a diplomat with the US delegation to the AU, Chris Meade.





