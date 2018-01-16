Two Soldiers Collapsed During Armed Forces Day Parade

Published:

Two soldiers slumped during the 2018 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day held at the Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Anambra state on Monday. The two military men were quickly attended to by medical team including the Anambra state commissioner for health, Dr Josephat Akabuike before being rushed to a hospital for more medical attention.





According to the Punch, an army source who pleaded anonymity, said the victims might have been affected by what he called sun-stroke, resulting from heavy sunshine. He said, "It’s not unusual to see such occurrence during parades, more so under intense sunshine. We are hoping they would come back in the end.





When contacted on the telephone, the Anambra State Commissioner of Health declined to comment on the matter. He said, "Go on with your investigation. I will get back to you later.”One of the soldiers is said to be in critical condition after hitting his head when he fell down.





One of the soldiers is said to be in critical condition after hitting his head when he fell down.“He is at the intensive unit here. We pray he would survive. We suspect he had malignant malaria which aggravated his condition,” a source at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Teaching Hospital said.

Share This