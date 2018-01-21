Two Nigerians Killed In Fresh South African Xenophobic Attacks

Published:

Two Nigerians including 27- year -old Ebuka Okori, have been killed in South Africa the Nigerian community in South Africa said.



Okori hailed from Umunze in Orumba North Local Government of Anambra State, Chairman, Nigerian Union chapter in Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa, Bartholomew Eziagulu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) by telephone yesterday.



The indentity of the second victim was unknown at press time, but the President of the Nigerian Union of South Africa, Mr. Adetola Olubajo said he was killed in Rustenburg.



A mob also destroyed four shops and several houses belonging to Nigerians at Krugersdorp, near Johannesburg.



Eziagulu said that an eyewitness informed the union that two police officers in mufti forcefully gained access to Okori’s house at Campbell Street in Durban at 2.am on Friday.



According to him, the officers demanded money from Okori.



He said: “When he refused, he was handcuffed, taken outside and shot dead. The officers took away his cell phone, e-passport and other valuable documents.



“The relative of the victim was tortured and robbed of his belongings while a third victim, a South African, was also robbed.”



Eziagulu said that the Okori`s brother escaped from the house and called for help.



“The Metro Police around the vicinity swiftly intervened and picked the vehicle number of the assailants,” he said.



Eziagulu said that police detectives and another special police team which investigates complaints against their colleagues are assisting to arrest the culprits.



“So far I must appreciate the effort of the SAPS detectives, Metro Police and the IPID team, there were fantastic at service, so much cooperation, never seen before.



“The station of the culprits has been directed for immediate arrest, while one of them already requested for sick leave ,the other still at large”, he said.



President of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, Adetola Olubajo, said that the national secretariat had been informed about the incident.



He said that the union was monitoring the situation and had informed the Nigerian Mission and the South African police.



Eziagulu in a statement also drew attention to the case of another Nigerian Ebuka Eziomwu , charged with robbery.



The ward Chairman of the Nigerian Union at Krugersdrop, Mr.Cyril James, said the mob attacks started on Thursday following an allegation that a Nigerian abducted a South African girl and raped her.



He said: “The South Africans attacked our homes and shops, destroyed all we have. Many Nigerians suffered severe injuries during the attack. We have left our homes for safety because they (South Africans) are regrouping to attack us again.”



James urged the Nigerian mission to urgently intervene before the mob kills more Nigerians. According to him, the safety of Nigerians in Krugersdorp is no more guaranteed because there is no help.



Olubajo said that the situation in the area was bad.



“I can confirm that Nigerians in the area have been attacked. I am amazed and emotionally down as calls from panicked Nigerians flooded my phone from various Provinces.



“The South African government needs to be engaged at the highest level to avoid further loss of lives and property of our citizens,” he said.



Olubajo said that two Nigerians had been killed in South Africa in Rustenburg and Durban since the attacks began.



“Two Nigerians have been killed, many displaced and injured in fresh Xenophobic attacks and extra-judicial killing,” he said.



Two weeks ago, more than five Nigerian owned shops and houses were burnt at Rustenburg, North West Province by Taxi Drivers.



The drivers alleged that Nigerians sold drugs to a gang that attacked their members and that a Nigerian abducted and raped a 16-year old South African girl.



The union denied the allegations.



“After our investigation, no Nigerian has been arrested for the rape or drug offence. The allegations are false and spurious, ” the union said.

