Trump Apologises For Decision To Retweet Anti-Muslim Videos

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he said, “If you’re telling me they’re horrible racist people, I would certainly apologise if you’d like me to do that.” The videos were posted by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of Britain First and who was in 2016 convicted of religiously aggravated harassment of a Muslim woman.





The US president apologised for the effect his retweeting of the video might have had on the nation or the relationship with Britain. Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, he said, “If you’re telling me they’re horrible racist people, I would certainly apologise if you’d like me to do that.”





“I know nothing about them, I know nothing about them today, other than I read a little bit… Certainly, I wasn’t endorsing anybody.” “I don’t want to be involved with people (like that),” he said, adding: “I am the least racist person that anybody is going to meet.”





He, however, insisted on the rightness of sharing the video as they, in his opinion, depicted “radical Islamic terror”. “Radical Islamic terror, whether you like talking about it or not, you look at what’s going on in the UK, you look at what’s going on all over the world,” he said.





“It was done because I am a big believer in fighting radical Islamic terror.” The two leaders had on Thursday met in Davos and agreed to press ahead with Trump’s visit to Britain later this year.





Both leaders had not been so cordial in the aftermath of the retweets with Trump telling May: “Don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive Radical Islamic Terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom. We are doing just fine!”

