Tony Elumelu Foundation Accepting Applications For 4th Cycle Of $100m Entrepreneurship Development Programme

Africa’s largest philanthropy supporting entrepreneurship – The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) is now accepting applications for business ideas that can transform Africa.







To apply, complete the online application at www.application.tonyelumelufoundation.org. The deadline is midnight (WAT) on 1 March 2018.







The Programme provides critical tools for business success, including:







• Training: 12 weeks of intensive online training which guides creating and managing a business



• Mentoring: A world-class mentor to guide during the early transformation stages of the business



• Funding: $5,000* in seed capital to prove the concept, plus access to further funding



• Network: Access to the largest network of African start-ups and TEF’s own global contacts







The Programme, in its 4th cycle, is TEF’s 10-year, $100 million commitment to identify, train, mentor and fund 10,000 African entrepreneurs by 2024.







TEF Founder, serial entrepreneur and philanthropist Tony O. Elumelu, CON said:







“When we launched the TEF Programme and committed $100 million to empowering Africa’s entrepreneurs, I knew we would create impact, but I never imagined it would be impact of this magnitude. We have unleashed a movement of African entrepreneurs -- a force so strong, so inspiring, that I am confident they will collectively transform Africa. We need Africa’s best and brightest entrepreneurs to come learn, grow their businesses and build our continent.”







1,000 entrepreneurs will be selected based on the viability of their idea, including: market opportunity; financial understanding; scalability; and leadership and entrepreneurial skills demonstrated in the application.







Eligibility:







1. The business must be based in Africa



2. The business must be for profit



3. The business must be 0-3 years old



4. Applicants must be at least 18 and a legal resident or citizen of an African country







CEO of the Foundation, Parminder Vir OBE said:







“We encourage women, French and Portuguese speakers to apply. Our 3,000 alumni are already growing their businesses and improving lives. If you have a transformational business or an idea, we have an opportunity for you.”











For more information or to apply, visit: http://tonyelumelufoundation.org/programme/faqs/







Media enquiries: media@tonyelumelufoundation.org







* $5,000 seed capital is paid based on the official Central Bank of Nigeria naira equivalent value at the date of selection for the programme.

