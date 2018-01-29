The Only Way To An Igbo Presidency Is Support For Buhari In 2019 - SGF, Mustapha Tells Igbos

Published:

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, at the weekend, declared that the easiest route to the South East’s quest to produce President would be re-electing President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019. According to him, the zone would stand a good chance if it backs President Buhari in the next election, to be supported to produce the President, cautioning the zone against making fatal political mistake that will ruin its demands.





Mustapha made this declaration at a reception organized for the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Barr Georgina Ehuria by the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu. Responding to a statement made by Kalu, that Igbo have decided to give 75 percent votes to President Buhari if he decides to run for a second term in office, Mustapha said the South East will not regret voting massively for Buhari in 2019.





The SGF told Kalu "You made allusions to the fact that the South East would support Buhari. Let me confirm to you that for any thought of Igbo presidency, this is the shortest part. I have been in this game in the last 35, 37 years. I can attest to it. I know what it is, I know the permutations. I know what is on ground and I am an election manager.“I know how you can commute, how you can fix the figures and how they come and arrive at the destination. And I can tell you without any fear, without any iota of doubt that the shortest path to an Igbo presidency is for Buhari to complete his tenure and now engage the Igbo nation in a decisive move”.





Those who attended the event include the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, former governor of Ekiti State and All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Chairman (South ), Engr. Segun Oni, former Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Chuka Odom.

