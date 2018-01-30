The Nigerian Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council Visits NCC

Published:

Share This

Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, the EVC/ CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) received a delegation headed by Edirin Akemu from the Nigerian Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council today at the Commission's Head Office.This maiden visit aimed at discussing areas of mutuality for partnership and collaboration with a view to enhancing the growth of the Nigerian telecommunications sector, the second most vibrant sector of the economy after oil with a promising potential for employment, economic growth and development remains to be deeply exploited said Edirin Akemu, the leader of the delegation while delivering her presentation.The Council was inaugurated on May 30,2017, by Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, while serving in the capacity of the Acting President to help in transforming the industrial sector of the economy and, its primary objective is to assist the government in formulating policies and strategies for implementation to enhance the performance and industrialization of the nation.Prof. Danbatta, the EVC/CEO of NCC expressed appreciation of the visit and said the Commission is open to partnering and collaboration with all the relevant sectors of Government and the Private enterprise.