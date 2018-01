Published:

Oluwafemi will be missed by so many of his fans i n Oyo State and its environ ,The station is owned by multiple award singer Yinka Atefele who we learnt is also devastated by the loss. His last birthday was December 22 and he died after presenting on Fresh FM, Ibadan on the 31st of December. He was knocked down by a drunk driver on his way home from an event. .Burial arrangement to be announced later.

Share This

Popular On Air Personality with Fresh FM 103.5fm Ibadan Oluwafemi Oluwajobi is dead.He died on the 1st of January 2018 after a brief illness.