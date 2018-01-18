Suspected Boko Haram Bomb Maker Arrested In Edo State

Published:

The Edo State Police Command has reportedly arrested a suspected Boko haram bomb maker arrested in Okpella community, Etsako East Local Government Area, a day after an explosion killed one person. It was gathered that strange vehicle was seen in Okpella on Monday and when concerned residents in the community stopped the car, the occupants fled. In the process, one of the occupants set off a bomb which claimed the bomber's life and his college was apprehended. After interrogation, a bomb factory was discovered in the community. A statement issued by Edo State Government on Tuesday confirmed the discovery of the bomb-making facility in Okpella.





Governor Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday, said he was worried about the events in Okpella and has directed the police and the State Security Service, SSS, to search for explosives and other weapons in Okpella and also disarm local militia operating in the area.“We cannot pretend that things are fine. We must move arms out of private hands in that community and ensure peace returns to that domain,” Obaseki was quoted as telling the traditional ruler of Okpella, Andrew Dirisu, who led other chiefs on a courtesy visit to the governor.





"Your Royal Highness, if not for the explosion that rocked the community where one person died, you would not have known that explosives of such nature were in private hands in your domain,” the governor said.“In the last one year, Okpella has recorded the highest rate of incidents in Edo State. I cannot sit down without taking action.”The governor gave the assurance that his administration would do its best to make the state secure and safe. The traditional ruler was said to have appealed to the governor to find an alternative means of resolving the dispute between the Obu Cement Company and the Dangote Group, outside the court.

