Stop The Intimidation On Jonathan’s Family, MASSOB Warns President Buhari

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has told the federal government to stop intimidating family members of former President Gooldluck Jonathan. This was contained in a statement by the group on Friday signed by its leader Uchenna Madu. “Mrs. Patience Jonathan is experiencing attacks by the Buhari-led Federal Government because it sees her as a primary supporter of her husband,” the statement said.





“The Federal Government sees her as the superwoman that became the barrier in breaking the soul of her husband. The Federal Government believes that if eventually they cage Mrs. Patience Jonathan, her husband will collapse politically. “Because of religious and political hatred against Ndigbo by the Buhari-led Federal Government, it is not happy with the administration of former President Jonathan, who conceded a fair treatment to Ndigbo and that is why the government is punishing her because she is an Igbo daughter.”





It further said that “some public office holders in the Buhari-led Federal Government have committed overwhelming and outrageous financial misappropriation, money laundering and anti-government offences without prosecution or retrieving government assets and money from them. “MASSOB therefore advises the people of the eastern region to build and grow the spirit of defending their own because Nigeria, which is a mere geographical expression, is a no-man’s-land and inheritance.”

