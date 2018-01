Published:

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has criticised Buhari’s administration for the various killings in the country by Fulani herdsmen.He said on Saturday that the government did not have the luxury of time to waste in stopping the attacks.



Buhari on Thursday night hosted the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress to a dinner at the Presidential Villa where the President said he always took his time before making decisions and taking actions.



In a veiled reference to Buhari’s statement, Sani tweeted, “We can afford not to haste on matters of bread and butter; we cannot afford not to hurry on matters of life and death.”

