Southern Nigeria Leaders Throw Support Behind Benue People..Ortom May Withdraw Fron NGF

Leaders of Ohaneze, Afenifere, Niger-Delta and the Middle Belt have assured the government and people of Benue State that they were solidly behind them and would support them should the need arise.



They also made a call for the replication of the Anti-Open grazing law in all the states of the federation.



They made this position known when they condoled and commiserated with Governor Samuel Ortom over the 75 persons that lost their lives at the beginning of January, 2017.



Even as they pledged their support, Governor Ortom has thrown his weight behind the call for the restructuring of the country.



He said recent developments in the country has opened his eyes to the need for restructuring.



It was gathered that Benue State may withdraw from the Nothern Governors Forum.

