South South To Hold Summit On Restructuring

Published:

Following the nationwide herdsmen crisis, the South South is set to convoke a summit on restructuring to harmonize the various views in the region towards formal restructuring of the nation.





Coordinator of the summit, Professor Kimse Okoko, in a statement yesterday, said the one-day summit to be organised by Project Nigeria Movement and other groups, will create a robust opportunity for political leaders in the zone to rub minds with leaders from other zones on critical issues as restructuring, resource ownership and control, state police, parliamentary system, number of federating units and other burning issues threatening peace in the country.





He said the summit, billed for Port Harcourt, Rivers State, next week, also has former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Atta; former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke; Chief Solomon Asemota of Edo State, SAN, Chief O.C.J. Okocha of Rivers State and Chief Idu Amaidhe as conveners and will attract governors of the South South states.





“The main objective of the summit is to build a south South consensus on restructuring which will be followed by a negotiated harmonization of the positions/options of the South West, South East, South South and the Middle Belt which will form the basis of the negotiations with our Northern counterparts,’’ Okoko said.

Share This