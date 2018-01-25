South-East Senators Back Obasanjo’s Submission On Buhari’s Govt

Published:

The South-East Senate Caucus has backed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s advice to President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019. Speaking through its leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP-Abia South), the Senators alleged of several acts of nepotism on the part of president Buhari.





The Senators added: “No one should be surprised over what is happening or the shape of the political appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari. “To be fair to him, the President made himself clear during his state visit to the United States of America, with his now unfortunate theory of 95 per cent and 5 per cent reward for support.





“The whole thing has come to bear negatively on the entire country, and everybody is now shouting, but we predicted what is going on. It could be the style of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). “That is to say, that the party may have chosen as a style, to run a government that encourages alienation of a sizeable portion of its people, as well as one that promotes exclusivity.”

