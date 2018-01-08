Six Months After, Jonathan Yet To Honour House Of Reps invitation Over $1.1bn Malabu Scam

Published:

Six months after Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was invited to testify in the investigations into the controversial sale of Oil Prospecting Licence 245, he has yet to honored the invitation by the House of Representatives over $1 .1 bn Malabu Oil deal. Punch Report.





An ad hoc committee of the House has been investigating the alleged diversion of the money, which was the Federal Government's share of the deal. The committee is chaired by a member of the All Progressives Congress from Kwara State, Mr. Razak Atunwa. The panel had invited the former President on July 5, 2017, after it said evidence in the line of the investigations showed that Jonathan had issues to clarify.





Yesterday Sunday, when contacted, the committee again confirmed that the former President had not responded to inquiries by the panel, after the initial invitation last year April. When asked to speak on the issue, Atunwa, a lawyer said, "We are still on it investigation and Jonathan's response. We have not received any communication from him. But we are writing our report, which will soon be ready for the whole House to consider, said the former Kwara State House of Assembly Speaker" He told Punch.

