Shiites Leader El-Zakzaky Denies Death Rumor, Speaks From Prison

Detained spiritual leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, says he is alive and well, amid rumours he had passed on in detention.





Rumours emerged on Thursday that El-Zakzaky had died in detention. Speaking to newsmen on Saturday, the spiritual leader, who confirmed he was sick, thanked the Department of State Services (DSS) for allowing him access to his doctors.





El-Zakzaky has been in detention since his arrest by operatives of the DSS in December 2015. He was arrested following a clash between followers of his group and soldiers in the convoy of the Chief of Army State, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, in Zaria, Kaduna state.

