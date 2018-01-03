Sex Therapist, Pamela Udoka, Joins Qed.ng

Published:

Certified clinical psychologist and theatre artist, Pamela Udoka, has joined Qed.ng as a columnist beginning from Friday, January 5. 2018. Her weekly column, known as Talk with Pamela, will draw from her specialty as a marital conflict, relationship and sex therapist.





Mrs Udoka holds a BA (Hons) in theatre arts from the University of Ibadan and an MSc in psychology with emphasis on life-span developmental psychology, childhood disorders and clinical intervention from the University of Lagos. She is undergoing an M.Phil/ Ph.D. in clinical psychology at the University of Ibadan with emphasis on causes of relationship/marital conflicts, depression, posttraumatic stress disorder and interventions.





Pamela is a member of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), president of the Nigerian Centre of International Association of Theatres for Children and Young People (ASSITEJ Nigeria) and an elected member of the executive committee of ASSITEJ International. A public speaker, she is a member of both the Nigerian Psychological Association (NPA) and the Nigerian Association of Clinical Psychologists (NACP).





Her expertise in children's theatre, relationship/marriage and sex therapies as well as some psychological and mental health disorders come from academic research, her practice, and having been married for 26 years to renowned theatre director, Dr. Arnold Udoka. They are both are blessed with absolutely adorable children.





Talk With Pamela is a clinical psychology focused relationship/marital and sex therapy column that assists people to attain respectful, caring, mutually enriching and satisfying relationships by offering psychotherapy to couples, families and individuals while remaining culturally sensitive, inclusive and accessible.





It also deals with various dimensions of the human personality and psychological disorders including but not limited to depression, general anxiety disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder arising from emotional, psychological, domestic and sexual abuse. Following proper clinical assessment and appropriate therapies, it leads to cognitive, behavioural, emotional, relational and social well-being.





Commenting on the new column, Editor-in-Chief of Qed.ng, Olumide Iyanda said: “We are excited to have Pamela Udoka on our team. Her expertise and passion for mental and emotional health are quite infectious. This is indeed a good way to start the New Year.”

Share This