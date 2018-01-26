Seven Governors, 20 Senators, Others To Leave APC, PDP And Form Coalition With Obasanjo

Published:

Ahead of 2019 election, former president Olusegun Obasanjo is reportedly gathering an army of politicians to form a coalition and oust President Muhammadu Buhari as well as revamp politics and economy in Nigeria.



The coalition so far has the support of seven governors and twenty senators as well as other notable politicians.



According to reports, many of those consulted by Obasanjo are said to have signed on to his plan for a mass movement away from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to “rescue” the country.



The former president reportedly held meetings with former Nigerian leaders, serving governors, lawmakers and other key leaders across the country before deciding to form a coalition to reform the country.



A source who prayed to be anonymous said: “At the last count, seven governors, 20 senators and over 100 House of Representatives members have agreed in principle with Baba to go into this coalition.”



FG responds to Obasanjo’s criticism of Buhari administration Recall that NAN previously reported that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former president, on Tuesday, January 23, asked President Buhari, not to seek re-election in 2019 as he is already being pressured to do by some Nigerians.



In a statement: The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement, Obasanjo said President Buhari has performed far below expectation just as he added that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not the solution to the country’s challenges.



Obasanjo asked Buhari to honourably dismount from the horse and join the league of former leaders whose experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country.



Obasanjo said he was not excited with the way Buhari, who he supported during the 2015 general elections against Goodluck Jonathan, had handled the country.



He said even Jonathan had come to realise that he made some mistakes and had publicly regretted them.

