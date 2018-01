Published:

There is an Ongoing inferno at Second Coming Gas plant, Magodo, which has spread to other properties in the neighborhood.





According to CKN News ireporter at the scene of the incident, ten persons is said to have died as a result of the inferno, while many are injured. officials of the Lagos state fire service are on ground, and fedwral road safety officials are assisting in attending to victims.





Motorists are advice to take alternative routes.









Details Later...

Share This