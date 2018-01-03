Sanctions On North Korea Beginning To Have Impact – President Trump

Published:

U.S. President Donald Trump says the sanctions on nuclear-armed North Korea is beginning to yield desired result. Trump made the remark in the wake of Pyongyang’s desire to discuss with rival South Korea over its participation at the Winter Olympics.





This year’s Games will take place in South Korea. And the country on Tuesday said it was ready to hold high-level talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.





Kim had in a New Year message extended a rare olive branch to the South in order to discuss the Olympics. “Jong-Un now wants to talk to South Korea for first time,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday, using his nickname for Kim. “Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not – we will see!”





Sanctions and other pressure on the North Korean regime were “beginning to have a big impact,” Trump said. Pyongyang is under some of the strongest sanctions ever imposed by the UN and the U.S. after a series of missile and nuclear tests angered world powers.

