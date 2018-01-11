Robbery Allegation: Three Languished In Prison As Burna Boy Continues Business As Usual

While many will expect reggae-dancehall singer, Burna Boy to be sober and probably lay low pending his acquittal in the robbery and physical assault allegation leveled against him by fellow musician, Mr. 2Kay’s, last year, the ‘Yawa Dey’ singer has been having “fun” abroad while his road manager, Joel Kantiock, and three other suspects languish in prison pending the continuation of their trial.
In a video posted on his Instagram page, Burna Boy was seen on stage ushering the ecstatic foreign fans into the New Year amidst jubilation and dancing, which he captioned “Had fun bringing in the New Year in Ethiopia.” Recall that he was arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court by Lagos State Police Command on a count-charge, bordering on ‘accessory after the fact’ and ‘conspiracy’ brought against him, to which he pleaded not guilty.
Burna was granted a hundred thousand naira bail with two responsible sureties while the matter was adjourned and he has since been going about his business like nothing is at stake. The four arrested suspects, including Burna’s road manager, Joel Kantiock, Balogun Ademola, Obinna Igwe and Tunmise Omotore, were arraigned in court and subsequently detained pending the conclusion of police investigations. An unanswered question on the mouths of many now is why his road manager, Joel Kantiock and the other three suspects were not granted bail like Burna Boy?
