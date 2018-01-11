Robbery Allegation: Three Languished In Prison As Burna Boy Continues Business As Usual

While many will expect reggae-dancehall singer, Burna Boy to be sober and probably lay low pending his acquittal in the robbery and physical assault allegation leveled against him by fellow musician, Mr. 2Kay’s, last year, the ‘Yawa Dey’ singer has been having “fun” abroad while his road manager, Joel Kantiock, and three other suspects languish in prison pending the continuation of their trial.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Burna Boy was seen on stage ushering the ecstatic foreign fans into the New Year amidst jubilation and dancing, which he captioned “Had fun bringing in the New Year in Ethiopia.” Recall that he was arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrate’s Court by Lagos State Police Command on a count-charge, bordering on ‘accessory after the fact’ and ‘conspiracy’ brought against him, to which he pleaded not guilty.



